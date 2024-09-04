Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Phil Brewster went to meet Pat Sinclair as she recovers at home following the incident.

A pensioner from Derby says she has been left heartbroken after her pet dog, Lola, had to be put down after being attacked by another dog.

Pat Sinclair also suffered broken ribs after she was knocked to the ground during the incident on Wednesday 28 August.

The 77-year-old was walking with her dog along Chalkley Close in Alvaston when she saw three large dogs, without muzzles, on their leads.

Pat has been left heartbroken after the incident. Credit: ITV News Central

She describes how one of them broke free from its owner and started to attack Lola.

She says: "The dogs pulled him and pulled him and the next thing I knew they were on top of her.

"I'd got Lola's lead in my hand and I was beating him on the head with it, and they just wouldn't leave her."

Pat was knocked to the ground and had to go to hospital after the incident, where she was treated for a head injury and six broken ribs.

Lola, who was a rescue dog, was taken to the vets but nothing could be done to save her and she had to be put down.

Pat was walking along Chalkley Close when the dogs set upon Lola Credit: ITV News Central

Pat said: "Where the dogs had clamped their mouths in her leg, it had done all sorts of nerve damage. There were spinal injuries, she would have been paralysed."

She added: "You can't describe how heartbroken you are because you've lost your baby. And she was my baby."

Derbyshire Police has now seized two dogs, one of which is being assessed to see if it's of the banned XL Bully breed.

Lola had to be put down after the attack Credit: Family handout

Pat wanted to share her story with ITV News Central, to raise awareness of the dangers dogs can pose. Pat and her family believe many dog attacks could be prevented if owners took basic precautionary measures.

She explains: "They must be on muzzles full stop. Whether the dog is on its own with the owner or whether it's with a pack. Because when there's three of them, they're in a pack."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...