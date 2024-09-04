Leicestershire Police have been given more time to question a 14-year-old suspect held on suspicion of the murder of Bhim Kohli, who was attacked in a park on Sunday night (1 September).

A Magistrate's extension was granted this morning meaning police have until around 10pm tonight to hold their suspect.

The 80-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Franklin Park as he walked his dog, and later died.

A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

The attack happened at around 6.30pm, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

Five children were originally arrested on suspicion of murder but four were later released without charge.

Because Leicestershire Police had previous contact with Mr Kohli the force made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). Following further contact with the IOPC, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...