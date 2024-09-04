Police have charged a sixth man following the death of a man in Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent in July.

Israar Tariq, 27, of Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Emergency services found Thapelo Jali, 21, with serious injuries in an alleyway on Buccleuch Road in Normacot, at 12.50am on Monday 22 July.

Nothing could be done to save him.

Six people have now been charged with murder Credit: ITV News

Tariq is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday 4 September.

Five men charged with Mr Jali's murder are due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 11 October.

