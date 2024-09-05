Play Brightcove video

Rajiv Popat reports on the community tributes being paid to Bhim Kohli.

Tributes are being paid to Bhim Kohli, the 80-year-old man assaulted and killed in a park near his home.

A keen gardener, Mr Kohli spent much of his time at his allotment. He was even awarded a certificate for best allotment in Braunstone Town in Leicestershire in 2019.

Parminder Basra, former Braunstone Town Mayor, described him as "a sweet gentle soul" who "wouldn’t say anything to anyone".

She added he was ‘invested in his family and just proud to be part of that community.’

The teenager charged with Mr Kohli's murder appeared in Leicester Crown Court on Thursday afternoon (5 September).

Judge William Harbage KC adjourned the case for a plea hearing to take place on October 11 at the same court.

Speaking to the defendant, the Judge said: “You have been sent to the crown court today. There is a long way to go before this matter comes to trial.

“A trial is likely to be held in February of next year. You will be remanded in custody into youth detention and you will stay there at least until the plea and trial preparation hearing, unless an application is made in the meantime.”

A provisional trial date has been set for February 17 next year.

A PCSCO visited a nearby church to reassure residents and it's doors were open yesterday for anyone wishing to light a candle in his memory.

Mr Kohli is remembered by his family as "happy and talkative, the joker of the family."

They said in a statement: "Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

"He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

"He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active. One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go everyday to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

"Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile. Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

"Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this."

