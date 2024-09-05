Central Lobby - September 2024: Are the government doing enough to prevent violence on our streets?
Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to debate whether the Government is doing enough to address the root causes of the anti-immigration sentiment which led to violence on our streets, including in Nottingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth.
Plus, Keir Starmer under pressure over his decision to axe the Winter Fuel Payment to around 10 million pensioners.
Alison's guests this month:
- Dr Jeevun Sandher MP - Loughborough (Labour)
- Dame Harriett Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)
- Helen Morgan MP - North Shropshire (Liberal Democrat)
