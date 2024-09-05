Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to debate whether the Government is doing enough to address the root causes of the anti-immigration sentiment which led to violence on our streets, including in Nottingham, Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth.

Plus, Keir Starmer under pressure over his decision to axe the Winter Fuel Payment to around 10 million pensioners.

Alison's guests this month:

- Dr Jeevun Sandher MP - Loughborough (Labour)

- Dame Harriett Baldwin MP - West Worcestershire (Conservative)

- Helen Morgan MP - North Shropshire (Liberal Democrat)

