ITV News Central's Ravneet Nandra reports on tributes to Shay Kang

A funeral was held today for 10-year-old Shay Kang, who was stabbed to death.

Shay Kang's school, Brickhouse Primary School, organised the procession, which included a gleaming white carriage that was pulled by two white horses carried a small pink coffin.

Mourners followed wearing pink and purple, her favourite colours.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 30 August.

As one of the touching tributes a star has been named after her.

Teddy tributes were paid to the 10-year-old who died in March.

In a statement, Councillor for Smethwick, Parbinder Kaur, said: "Today, with heavy hearts and deep respect, we honoured the memory of young Shay Kaur Kang, 10 years old.

"In a deeply moving gesture, the Sikh community came together to offer an anonymous prayer for her soul, ensuring her journey forward is filled with peace.

"A final Ardaas, (a sacred prayer for her eternal peace), was held at Guru Har Rai Gurdwara in West Bromwich. Shay Kaur Kang, will forever remain in our thoughts and prayers."

She shared the Hukamnama, a Sikh hymn.

"janam maran dhukh kaaTiaa sukh kaa thaan paiaa

The pains of birth and death are removed, and I have obtained a resting place of peace.

kaaTee silak bhram mon kee apane prabh bhaiaa

The noose of doubt and emotional attachemnt has been snapped; i have become pleasing to my God."

Paul Newby, Headteacher at Brickhouse Primary School, said: “Our school was deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children in March this year.

"Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all.

"This is reflected in the funeral service the school has arranged for Shay, and shares with all who knew her, what a special girl she was, through words, pictures and music.

“School is at the heart of the community, and we know this day will help everyone who knew her to share their respects and pay tribute to the bright, fun-loving girl, and continue us on the road to healing after this devastating event.

“Shay will have a permanent place in school in our memorial garden that we are creating through donations from our parents and staff. This will be a lasting reminder about how much Shay was loved by us all.”

