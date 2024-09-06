A busy Birmingham road is underwater after a large pipe burst this morning.

Severn Trent engineers are working to fix the issue on Stratford Road in Sparkhill - which started at around 7am.

West Midlands police have fenced off the affected area.

Pictures from West Midlands Fire Service

Nearby Knowle Road has also been affected. Nine postcodes (B9, B10, B11, B13, B23, B27, B28, B91 and B92) are experiencing low water pressure.

S evern Trent has apologised, with a spokesperson saying: "We’re sorry for the disruption that’s been caused by our 28-inch water pipe burst in Sparkhill.

"The majority of customers have their water back on, and we’re now operating valves and using tankers to get everyone else back on as quickly as we can.

"Due to the size of the pipe, and damaged caused it’s likely this will be a complicated repair. We understand where we’re working is a busy, built-up area and it’s having an impact on the local community and traffic, and we're really sorry about this.

"We'd encourage people to avoid the area, as our teams work hard on repairing the pipe and getting things back to normal."

In an update on its website, Severn Trent said: "Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are confident the repair will be completed by 12pm. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

