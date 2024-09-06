A candlelit vigil will be held later today in honour for the 80-year-old dog walker who was killed at a park in Leicestershire.

At 7pm tonight, Friday 6 September, a vigil will be held for Bhim Kohli at the Civil Memorial Garden at Braunstone Civic Centre.

This is another of the tributes paid to Mr Kohli by both family and members of the Braunstone Town community.

Mr Kohli was walking his dog at Franklin Park on Sunday 1 September when he was assaulted.

A 14-year-old boy has since been charged with murdering Mr Kohli. He appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Kohli was remembered by his family as "a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

"He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family."

Parminder Basra, former Braunstone Town Mayor, described his as "a sweet gentle soul" who "wouldn’t say anything to anyone".

Bhim Kohli was a keen gardener and won best allotment in Braunstone Town in 2019.

Councillor Nick Brown, Leader of Braunstone Town Council, said “We are here for the community at this difficult and traumatic time as we all try to take in and comprehend the incident last Sunday evening.

"Residents understandably wish to come together to express their love, sorrow and support for the family; and to show that Braunstone Town is a strong, united and cohesive community. We also recognise and continue to respect the dignity and privacy of the family at this extremely difficult time”.

Police say Bhim Kohli was walking his dog at the time of the attack

The teenager charged with Mr Kohli's murder appeared in Leicester Crown Court on Thursday afternoon (5 September).

Judge William Harbage KC adjourned the case for a plea hearing to take place on October 11 at the same court.

Speaking to the defendant, the Judge said: “You have been sent to the crown court today. There is a long way to go before this matter comes to trial.

“A trial is likely to be held in February of next year. You will be remanded in custody into youth detention and you will stay there at least until the plea and trial preparation hearing, unless an application is made in the meantime.”

A provisional trial date has been set for February 17 next year.

