Some of the world's top cyclists have travelled far to take part in the fourth phase of Britain's biggest bike race

It also marks a historic moment for Derby Arena as they view the UK's biggest bike race for the first time.

The men's Tour of Britain has been running for the last 20 years. It started in Scotland earlier this week and now Derby is hosting stage 4 of the race.

More than 100 of the world's top riders are taking part, including Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallists Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock.

The Mayor of the East Midlands has shared her excitement as the iconic race comes to the Midlands.

She said: "Anybody who sees the race today will see thousands of people lining the streets along the route, cheering them on, getting into it, it's really exciting."

"But it's also great for our local economy. It brings people here, it showcases our fantastic region, and it really does make a difference."

She added: "It is inspiring, it's exciting and it's the sort of thing that youngsters will remember as they grow up, and I hope it will encourage them to get on their bikes."

Map of the East Midlands route Credit: ITV Central

The race started at Derby Arena, before heading through Elvaston, Borrowash, West Hallam and Heanor.

It will then cross into Nottinghamshire at Eastwood continuing through Hucknall, Ravenshead, Blidworth, Southwell and Tuxford, before crossing the River Trent to race south to the finish in Newark-on-Trent.

Derbyshire Police have released a statement on their website warning of road closures and short delays for drivers in these areas.

They said: " If you’re inspired to get out on a bike this weekend it’s important to remember the highway code and for cyclists and drivers alike to look after each other.

Cyclists have a responsibility to ride with respect and use cycle lanes when available. It can be safer to ride side by side when riding in a group, however you should consider moving into single file when possible, to allow cars to overtake.

Car drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for more vulnerable road users and give at least 1.5m distance between you and the cyclist when overtaking. Give each other space on the road and drive responsibly."

