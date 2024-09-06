A charity facing eviction from the council has condemned the selling of the community centre and fears they will have "nowhere else to go".

Amanda Ball, who is the scheme co-ordinator of charity Shopmobility, has said Leicestershire County Council wrote to all the occupants of the centre on 4 April telling them they were selling Roman Way Community Centre and that they'd have to leave.

This decision could leave many of its tenants, including community services and charities, without a home.

Shopmobility, who provide mobility scooters and wheelchairs, is one of the charities based in the centre.

Among those facing eviction are Home Farm Trust, a learning disability support service, and I Care meals on wheels. They've been given an extended deadline of 31 October to leave.

Amanda Ball says the charity provides a 'it's vital to service users'.

Shopmobility has said they haven't been able to find anywhere else to go. They need lots of storage space to house there 30 mobility scooters and wheelchairs along with their workshop.

A regular customer, Sandra Clegg, said: "It's not just about having a place to rent scooters near to town, shopmobility stores a wide range of mobility aids and also has a workshop to repair equipment."

A community interest company is looking to purchase the community centre, and they are happy for Shopmobility to stay. But it is not guaranteed their bid will be successful.

Market Harborough District Council have said: “Roman Way Community Centre in Market Harborough has been registered as an Asset of Community Value following an application submitted to the council by a nominating group.

"If a property is listed as an Asset of Community Value this restricts the ability of the owner to dispose of it without first notifying Harborough District Council. Leicestershire County Council owns the centre and has notified the council of its intention to sell.“The council has been helping charity Shopmobility, a tenant in the building, find alternate suitable and affordable premises and we will continue to support where we can.”

Leicestershire County Council have said: “We’re working hard to assist the current occupiers of Roman Way Day Centre, and over the last three months we have helped to identify a number of alternative locations.“Tenants have been advised that the Council was aiming for the 30th October for the property to be vacated. In light of the timetable imposed by the asset of community value listing we are currently considering the position of all current occupiers in terms of timing around vacating the property."We will continue to be in close dialogue to ensure they are kept fully informed.”

