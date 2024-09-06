Play Brightcove video

The parents of a twelve-year-old boy killed in a hit and run three months ago have called for the main suspect in the case to be extradited so he can be questioned by British police.Keaton Slater from Coventry was hit by a BMW as he made his way home from school. The driver fled the scene. Now his parents believe the suspect may be in his native Latvia and have started a petition urging the government to intervene.

Louise Slater, Keaton's mum said: "When it first happened the police told us they'd informed all the airports so he (the suspect) couldn't leave the country but then we found out he was abroad and felt defeated.

"So that's when we decided we're going to do things off our own back to try to push things forward and that's why we need the petition signed.

"I only thought we'd get about 10,000 (signatures) but it's gone up to 60,000 at the moment."

Soon after Keaton died, the police named Dolars Aleksanders as the prime suspect in the collison.

Born in Latvia, the 21-year-old is wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have named Dolars Aleksanders as the main suspect Credit: West Midlands Police

Keaton's parents think Mr Aleksanders is in Latvia and their petition calls for the government to get involved so he can be brought to the UK for questioning.

Every Friday afternoon at 4.30pm Louise and her husband Clint walk down to the spot where Keaton was killed.

A memorial has been set up there. Many friends, relatives - and strangers - have added tributes.

Sitting on the tribute bench they've put at the site, Louise said:" Every Friday at 4.30pm that's when the angels took him so we just sit here and talk to him and say, we're looking after you, we're going to do everything we can to get justice for you.

"If Keaton was here and someone had broken his leg, he'd be sitting here saying: 'Mum have you found who did it yet? I don't want it to happen to anyone else.' It would be the same if it was one of his friends.

"I know he is here saying to us: 'We've got to get justice for me, mum'. That's why I've got to do this. I'll try anything."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're actively pursuing strong lines of enquiry in relation to the whereabouts of Dolars Aleksanders.

"Our focus remains on getting justice for Keaton and his family as soon as we possibly can.

"We're continuing to progress the investigation by collecting as much evidence as possible, so we build a clear picture around the tragic events on 14 June."

Keaton's family thanked the community for all their support and said it had kept them going. Louise added there were two reasons whey the family had decided to speak out. " one is to get this person extradited from wherever he is. And the other is to tell people to just calm down driving.

"There's always children coming home from school, excited about the weekend. I want drivers to think about that and not think about why they've got to get home so quick and just take their time.

"Keaton only had 12 years here so it just proves to people just to slow down."