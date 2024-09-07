Fire crews tackle large blaze in derelict building in Kidderminster

Firefighters have spent the day tackling a large fire at an old factory building in Kidderminster town centre.

People in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed, as fire crews attempted to extinguish the blaze at the derelict building in Park Lane.

Smoke could be seen across the town and the e mergency services described the fire as "significant".

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said s ix appliances attended the fire, with crews from Wyre Forest, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross stations called in to support.

Credit: Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service

