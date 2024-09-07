Stratford Road reopened after bust water pipe caused huge flood in Sparkhill

Roads in Birmingham have reopened after a burst water pipe caused whole streets to flood.

Water flooded Stratford Road in Sparkhill on Friday after a major 28-inch pipe burst near the junction of Knowle Road.

Emergency services were called just after 7am to many residents trapped in their homes and businesses closed because of the leak.

The roads have since reopened but motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out to repair the pipe.

Sparkhill Cllr Nicky Brennan said: "Good to see the Stratford Road at Knowle Road/College Road back open after yesterday’s burst water pipe.

"There are temporary traffic lights in place so there may still be delays to journeys whilst repairs continue to be made to the pipe and road."

Pictures from West Midlands Fire Service

On Friday evening a Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We continue to work with emergency services who are on site in Sparkhill supporting us with the burst water pipe and we would again ask everyone to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion, especially as we get into a busier rush hour period."

"We want to say a massive thanks to everyone for their patience as our teams continue to work hard on the burst and we’re sorry for the impact this is having on the community. We are doing all we can to get this fixed as quickly as possible, but with this being one of our larger pipes, it is taking longer than normal, but the majority of customers are now back on supply.”

