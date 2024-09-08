A woman and two dogs have died following a fatal house fire in Derby.

Emergency services were called to Merlin Green in Sinfin just after 11 o'clock on Friday morning.

Police say they don't believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Police say they discovered the body of a woman, 35, as well as two dogs at the property.

A joint investigation between the police and the fire service is underway but police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

