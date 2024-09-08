Woman and two dogs found dead following fatal house fire in Derby
A woman and two dogs have died following a fatal house fire in Derby.
Emergency services were called to Merlin Green in Sinfin just after 11 o'clock on Friday morning.
Police say they discovered the body of a woman, 35, as well as two dogs at the property.
A joint investigation between the police and the fire service is underway but police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.
