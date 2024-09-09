Police were called to break up a fight at an under-10's football match in Birmingham.

A fight broke out in a stand at Boldmere St Michael's FC in Sutton Coldfield on Sunday 8 September.

Spectators clashed in The Harry Peakman stand as children remained on the pitch metres away and other adults ran across the playing surface towards the fight.

The disorder involved multiple adults in the stand.

In the footage widely shared online, children can be heard screaming and shouting as adults fight. One spectator says "Oh my God".

Boldmere St Michael's Football Club, whose adult team competes in the Northern Premier League, insisted in a statement that the "behaviour will not be tolerated".

They said, "Today at Boldmere St Michael's FC there was an incident involving two U10 teams.

"Regrettably, this spilled into the stands and despite multiple Boldmere Coaches trying to calm the situation, police intervention was required.

"Boldmere as a football club takes this situation very seriously and an internal disciplinary investigation has begun.

"The club will independently investigate as well as cooperate fully, with any FA or Police investigation.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated".

