Three weeks after a car ploughed into the front of a new-build house in Nottinghamshire, it still remains wedged into the property with no sign of it being moved.

The property in Sandford Road in Mapperley, is on the market for almost half a million pounds.

On Saturday 15 August, an Audi crashed into the front of the property.

Whilst nobody was hurt, neighbours remain confused as the car still remains wedged into the front of the building.

Julie Najuk is the local councillor for the area and was shocked to see the aftermath.

Councillor Julie Najuk is just as confused as the residents in Mapperley. Credit: ITV Central

She said: "I was extremely worried and very concerned for the driver of the Audi, but I believe that he is alright so that's very good to know. It was also very scary to see it. But I'm very reassured now that it is all secure and made safe.

"I really do think the insurance companies need to get a move on and get it sorted out as it's very frightening to residents to keep seeing this as they go past."

There's no indication of when the car's going to be removed, or what will happen to the house. For now, security staff are guarding the site 24-hours-a-day.The four-bedroomed property is on the market for 475 thousand pounds.

The estate agent has declined to comment.

ITV News Central has been unable to find out which insurance company is involved.

