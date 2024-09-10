A critical incident has been declared at Nottingham University Hospitals after an IT failure.

The tech failure means it is taking much longer for them to process blood tests.

The hospital has asked that people with routine blood tests booked at both City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre (including the Treatment Centre) to not turn up.

They have also asked anyone who has a blood test booked over the next few days to postpone it.

They say there are prioritising people with urgent need and are "working tirelessly to find a solution".

The hospital have released a video statement on X.

