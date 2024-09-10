Play Brightcove video

ITV Central's Lucy Kapasi spoke to pensioners feeling the squeeze.

Pensioners in Staffordshire are angry at the government's decision to scrap the universal winter fuel allowance.

MP's have voted to cut the winter fuel allowance and now only the poorest pensioners will receive the benefit.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision saying it was a 'choice we had to make' to help 'repair the public finances', despite warnings that the cut could create 'a public health emergency'.

Last winter 10.8 million pensioners received the Winter Fuel Payment. That number is expected to fall to 1.5 million after the cut. It is estimated the cut will save the government £1.3 billion.

The government says the move is necessary to help fill a £22 billion "black hole" left by the Conservatives.

What is the Winter Fuel Payment?

The Winter Fuel Payment is an annual, tax-free sum intended to give older people reassurance that they can afford to heat their homes in winter. It was paid to everyone who’d reached state pension age.

The payments were first introduced in 1997. The amounts have varied, but it is typically £200 - or £300 for households with someone over the age of 80.

It is estimated only 620,000 pensioners claim pension credits. That is only 41% of those eligible.

Many also criticise the new system as over complicated. The Pensioners Convention in North Staffordshire is trying to combat that by training volunteers to help those eligible claim winter fuel allowance.

They have also produced a leaflet to explain whether you are able to claim for the credit.

The Department of Work and Pensions estimate that less than half those who qualify for pension credits claim for it. 880,000 pensions, out of the 1.5 million entitled, don't claim any benefit.

If you are eligible you will be able to get either £200 or £300, depending on your circumstances, to help pay your energy bills this winter.

Who is eligible now?

The winter fuel payment will be limited to only those over state pension age who claim pension credit or one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

How to check if you're eligible for the winter fuel payment

If you are eligible, you'll normally get the winter fuel payment automatically.

You will get a letter in October or November saying how much you'll get paid.

If you do not get a letter but you think you're eligible, you can check on the government website if you need to make a claim. You might need to claim if you live abroad, for example.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…