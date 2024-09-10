Three people have been arrested after a disorder broke out at at an under-10's football match in Birmingham on Sunday (8 September).

A fight broke out in a stand at Boldmere St Michael's FC in Sutton Coldfield at around 10.19am.

Spectators clashed in The Harry Peakman stand as children remained on the pitch metres away and other adults ran across the playing surface towards the fight.

No injuries were reported.

Two men, aged 36 and 34 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray on Monday. He has since been released on bail with strict conditions.

Police are continuing to investigate.

