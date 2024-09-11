Play Brightcove video

Nottinghamshire Police footage of the car chase.

A dangerous drunk driver has been jailed for 13 months after ramming police in a high speed chase in Nottingham earlier this year.

Sean Hood, 36, was driving dangerously in his Skoda Fabia on Nuthall Road, Nottingham, in the early hours of 2 June 2024.

He sped into oncoming traffic, ran red lights and reversed into police cars. He didn't stop until officers rammed him off the road.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and common assault of an emergency worker. Hood was sentenced at Nottinghamshire Crown Court and, along with his custodial sentence, was banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

After he was taken into custody Hood was arrested again for spitting on an officer. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Sergeant Matthew Crabtree, Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrendous display of driving that could easily have caused serious injury to other road users, Hood’s passengers or the occupants of the police cars he repeatedly rammed.

“Thanks to the determination and skill of the officers involved, he was prevented from doing any more harm on the road network that night – but he was still able to disgrace himself further by launching a disgusting assault on one our detention officers."

