Nottingham University Hospitals has fixed the IT failure that stopped them performing blood tests.

The NHS trust has said they returned to business as usual and patients that are expecting blood tests at Nottingham City Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre should attend as normal.

They have advised GPs to return to testing blood as usual after 2pm on Wednesday 11 September.

The hospital have released a video statement on X.

