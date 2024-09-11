Play Brightcove video

ITV Central's Political Correspondent Allison Mackenzie reports on the Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange.

The Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange has been called "wholly inappropriate" by a MPs and condemned by councillors and is likely to be rejected by the inspectorate, so why does the secretary of state need more time to decide whether to go ahead with it?

The reality for the new Labour government is that while they speak loudly and clearly of wanting to encourage growth in the economy - now that they are in power, they face a tough challenge in winning over local people and communities affected by bold development plans.

The interchange is a multi-million project in South Leicestershire, promising thousands of jobs in transport and warehousing. It also ties in with Labour's wish to decarbonise the environment by taking traffic off congested roads in favour of freight on the rails.

Prediction of how the finished project will look. Credit: Tritax Symetry

There have been months of consultation, presentations and promotion by developers Tritax Symetry - but the result has been a recommendation by the Planning Inspectorate that the plans be rejected. Examiners have concerns about highway safety and the modelling schemes for traffic management.

While the Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh said she is "minded to agree" that the plans be rejected, she has asked for another six months of checks and investigation before a final decision is reached.

Council leaders such as Terry Richardson from at Blaby district council are disappointed, to say the least. They say the private developers should not be given a second chance. Local MPs have also questioned the delay insisting such is the scale of opposition this "disastrous project" should be abandoned.

The only certainty at the moment is the need to "wait and see". Those opposed to Hinckley being the site for a new rail hub are hopeful the decision will go their way. The Tritax Symmetry company say they are keen to address all areas of concern.

It will remain a controversial talking point until March next year!

