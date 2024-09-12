Play Brightcove video

Video from Nottinghamshire Police

Police are appealing for information to trace a man caught on camera pushing a cyclist from a moving car off his bike.

The cyclist was on his way to work on Nottingham Road, Toton, at 4am on Saturday, 9 March, when his camera captured the moment a moving car approached behind him.

The footage shows a man hanging out of a silver Peugeot and pushing the cyclist to the ground as he passed.

The cyclist suffered injuries to his face, arms and legs, as well as a swollen knee.

His handlebars, brake levers, and rear axle were also damaged.

PC Jon Lingard, from Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This was a nasty, unprovoked assault on a man cycling to work. It’s fortunate that he didn’t sustain more serious injuries following this despicable random attack."

P olice are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

