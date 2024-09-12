A Jaguar Land Rover worker charged with causing death by dangerous driving in a hit-and-run in Birmingham which a 12-year old schoolboy died, has changed his plea to guilty.

Azaan Khan was killed as he rode his bike home from school on the 8th June 2023.

He had been to a shop with two friends and was crossing Coventry Road in South Yardley at the time.

Azaan received a blood transfusion but died at the scene.

Flowers at the scene where Azaan died Credit: BPM Media

Shazad Alam, who is 33 and from Sheldon, was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Having previously pleaded not guilty, Shazad Alam changed that plea at Birmingham Crown Court today, accepting the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a hearing that lasted a few minutes, Shazad Alam spoke only to confirm his name and state his plea of guilty.

Azaan Khan Credit: BPM Media

"Funny, kind, smart son"

Azaan’s parents were in court today. After the hearing, they told ITV News that they can’t explain the loss they feel at having lost their "funny, kind, smart son, who was everything to them".

Shazad Alam was given an interim driving ban, and will be released on bail until he is sentenced on 21st November.

The judge warned Alam he was likely to be sent to prison.