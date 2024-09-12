For the family of Maddy Cusack, it's been a year filled with immeasurable pain.

September 20th marks one year since the talented footballer took her own life but, for those loved ones she left behind, the fight for justice continues.

Maddy's family allege that bullying at her club Sheffield United, where she played and worked, led her to take her own life.

They maintain that she had no previous history of mental health issues but saw a steady decline throughout 2023.

Sheffield United were cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent inquiry but an FA investigation into the circumstances surrounding Maddy's death was started earlier this year, and has so far spoken to around 40 people.

Her mum Deborah and dad David are clear that they want answers to their questions and justice for their daughter.

Maddy Cusack

"Football was her life"

Maddy Cusack was born in Nottingham, grew up in Derby and loved football from childhood. To play for a professional club was always a dream of hers.

Playing for Sheffield United - albeit on a modest wage - and playing for England's Under 19's meant her dream had been fulfilled.

Her parents told me that football was her life and she loved Sheffield United, a place she also worked at in their marketing department.

Indeed, she was the first women's player to play a hundred times for the club.

But Maddy is more than a footballer. She was a daughter to Deborah and David and sister to Richard, Felicia and Olivia, a granddaughter, niece and cousin too.

The Cusack family

The Cusacks are a tight family unit and Deborah and David told me how although she was devoted to her football, she was devoted to her family with a kind, loving and generous spirit.

She and her mum video-called everyday and every game Maddy played was attended by her family.

Memories of her dressing up in a Santa suit at Christmas in 2022 are particularly special as it marked the time before things started to change for her.

"Best friends"

For younger sister Olivia, Maddy was someone she always looked up to and although they had different interests and were very different people, they were incredibly close.

Olivia describes them as best friends saying they relied on each other, speaking everyday.

But it has been hard losing someone so close, so young and now Olivia feels she needs to be strong for her youngest sibling Felicia.

Like many who lose a loved one through suicide, Deborah and David constantly think about the 'what ifs' surrounding Maddy's death.

They say they tried to reach out and help Maddy but never thought that her life would end as it did.

David however says that the death, though shocking, is not a mystery to them because their daughter confided in them regularly.

The family admit though, that because Maddy was living away from home and would only see family at the weekends, they weren't privy to everything. They now know that whatever she was going through went deeper than they realised.

Amongst the hurt, there is also anger. Whilst it doesn't drive or take hold of the Cusacks, it's very much there.

The family says there's been a whole range of emotions this year, with work and everyday life merely distractions.

What they want more than anything is accountability and they are determined to not rest until they have that and the kind of justice they say Maddy deserves.

Maddy Cusack

As well as fighting for Maddy, the family are putting their energy into a foundation set up in her memory, spearheaded by younger sister Olivia.

It aims to improve access to women's football for girls, as Maddy was often an inspiration to young players.

The charity has caught the imagination of children who are getting into the game, with a 6 year old called Amelia running 8 miles a week for 8 weeks to raise money for the cause - Maddy's number was No.8.Beyond that the foundation has already raised thousands of pounds through auctions and other events, which helps to keep Maddy's legacy going.

The FA investigation is coming towards its end and the family say it should mark a turning point in the women's game, which they believe is beset with issues.

They describe their journey through each day as exhausting, but they don't want to see another tragedy.

Instead they want real change in the sport.

Until that day comes, Maddy Cusack's family will keep fighting for justice.

In a statement, a Sheffield United spokesperson said:

“As we approach a year on from reporting the devastating news, the thoughts of everyone associated with Sheffield United Football Club remain with the Cusack family, as well as Maddy’s friends, colleagues and team-mates.

“We are pleased to be asked to host a vigil for Maddy and in the closest fixture to the anniversary of her passing – on Saturday 21st September against Derby County, the club Maddy supported – a number of initiatives are planned to supplement those that have taken place in the last 12 months.”

Mental health: support links:

If you've been affected by the issues in this report, there are support links to help:

Samaritans: Call on 116 123 or visit the website

NHS 111: Non-emergency advice is available online (only call 111 if you cannot get help online)

People with hearing problems can use the NHS 111 British Sign Language (BSL) service

MIND: Call 0300 123 3393 or find tips and support on its website

Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258 or visit Shout Crisis Text Line

Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 or visit the Papyrus website

CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight). Free, anonymous webchat with trained staff or visit the CALM website