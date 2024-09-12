New Midlands-North West rail link would be ‘game changer for regional growth’

“A new line can be built cheaper and faster – we now need to get on and deliver it,” says Sir David Higgins, the industry expert leading the charge on a new proposal for a rail link between the Midlands and the North.

Unveiled by a private sector group that includes big names like Arup, EY, and Skanska, the plan is all about boosting local economies, creating jobs, and improving travel between key cities.

The report was commissioned by the former Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street and the current Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, in the wake of the cancellation of the H2S Northern Leg.

The proposal, titled "Midland-Northwest Rail Link," outlines an 80km rail line from Lichfield, where Phase 1 of HS2 ends, to Heigh Legh, a village in Cheshire.

The potential benefits are huge: the new line could inject up to £70 billion a year into the West Midlands and Greater Manchester economies and add about £24 billion annually to the UK government's revenue.

The report warns that doing nothing isn’t an option, as the current infrastructure is struggling to cope. It suggests that the new line would be a more cost-effective alternative to the scrapped HS2 Phase 2, delivering most of the benefits at a fraction of the cost.

HS2 Northern Leg between Manchester and Birmingham was scrapped by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

By moving some passenger services to the new line, it would also free up space on the West Coast Main Line, the UK’s busiest freight corridor, which aligns with the government's goal of achieving 75% rail freight growth by 2050. This would significantly help in reducing carbon emissions from transport.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands said: “This report confirms what we’ve been saying – additional rail capacity to and from the North is vital for the West Midlands. It’s about more than quicker journeys; it’s about connecting people, communities, and businesses to jobs and opportunities.”

“I’ll work with the government to ensure this happens, but we must also learn from successful rail systems around the world to deliver the best network and real value to the public.

Richard Parker, West Midlands Mayor

"Without this extension, we will continue to be reliant on the West Coast mainline, which is already maxed out and impacting on the people of this region and wider. We need to free up capacity and we need to get this right - for our future and our economy.”

Sir David Higgins emphasised the urgency of action, saying, “Our review sets out a plan to get connectivity between the Midlands and the Northwest back on track. We don’t pretend that solving the rail challenges between these two places will be easy. We know it will be hard graft.

“What we need now is for the new government to work together with the business community and Combined Authorities – take the practical steps to make a new rail link a reality.”

He added, “Taking the time now to get these strategic decisions right would come at minimal cost but potentially enormous long-term benefit to the nation. Our future connectivity—and by extension, the economic and social health of our society for generations to come—depends on us making the right choices today.”

The proposed route could reuse much of the land and planning already in place, potentially saving £2 billion in taxpayer money

The report calls for the government to set up a steering group with private sector partners, local authorities, and central government to kick off a feasibility study.

They’re pushing for things to move fast, aiming for technical and economic analysis to refine the plan within the next six months.

There’s also a big push to attract global investors, using the newly formed British Infrastructure Council to sell the project’s potential.

Key Principles of the Plan:

Affordability: Involving private investment to ease the pressure on government budgets.

Cost Control: Shifting risks to contractors to keep costs down and avoid delays.

Speed: Private sector involvement to speed up the delivery of the project, so benefits and revenue come sooner.

Risk Management: Early structured contracts to keep the project on track and on budget.

The proposed new rai line would be 80km long

Andy Burham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “The report is clear: if we fail to put in place a plan soon to fix rail capacity and connectivity between the North and the Midlands, the already-congested West Coast Main Line and M6 will become major barriers to economic growth in the UK.

"But there is good news for the Government. The report concludes that we do not have to revive HS2 to unlock those benefits.

"There is a viable option to build a new rail line between Lichfield and High Legh, connecting HS2 to Northern Powerhouse Rail, with almost all of the benefits of HS2 delivered quickly and crucially at a significantly lower cost.

"Doing nothing is not an option as demand for rail services on the West Coast Main Line is set to exceed capacity within a decade.

"We are ready to work with Government, colleagues in the West Midlands and the business community to build a railway fit for the 21st century. But we do need early decisions to end the uncertainty."

The proposed Midland-Northwest Rail Link could be a game changer for regional growth, offering a more affordable and quicker-to-build alternative to previous plans, with significant potential benefits for the UK economy.