Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson’s handbag has been stolen while she attended a conference of senior police officers in Warwickshire.

It happened while Dame Diana, the MP for Hull North and Cottingham, was giving a speech at the annual Police Superintendents’ Conference on Tuesday 10th September, setting out how the government was putting in motion plans to boost neighbourhood policing.

Warwickshire Police said it is investigating a report of the theft of a purse at a hotel on the B4115 in Kenilworth.

A statement read: “The theft occurred some time between 11.00-13.15 on Tuesday. Inquiries are ongoing.

“A 56-year-old man from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”