Our correspondent Peter Bearne spoke to some of the new officers about what it was like meeting the future King.

The Prince of Wales has been at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire today for the graduation of more than 50 new officers.

The Prince stood in for his father, King Charles, who has been in Australia and Samoa this week.

Prince William earned his wings at Cranfield 16 years ago. He went on to be a helicopter pilot for the RAF Search and Rescue Force and then an air ambulance helicopter pilot.

Suited, booted and bearded

Prince William's summer beard was one of the day's talking points.

The RAF only allowed full beards five years ago, and even now, you still need permission from a senior officer.

This was thought to be his first military engagement with this new look.

The army only lifted it's ban on beards in March 2024. Credit: PA

The Prince's address

Prince William referenced the international climate in his address to the graduating pilots.

He said their countries would rely on them to deal with “future threats” during the present “time of change and uncertainty”.

The Prince spoke about diplomacy and collaboration, saying: “Multinational relationships are key to international defence, security, and peace.”

He chose to highlight the officers from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and Uganda who also got their wings today alongside the British pilots.

Prince William receives his flying wings from his father Prince of Wales in 2008. Credit: PA

Last time Prince William was here in 2008, he was joined by his then-girlfriend, Catherine Middleton. Today he came alone.

The Princess of Wales has only made two public appearances since she revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

This was also the Prince's second public appearance since Princess Catherine posted a video saying she was cancer-free.

