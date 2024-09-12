Trams to the historic Nottingham Goose Fair Festival could be under threat as the GMB Union plans strike action.

The union has turned down Nottingham Express Transit's (NET) most recent pay offer of a 3.5% rise.

They say if the NET doesn't match their demand for a 10% pay rise for all staff, they will go on strike for nine days from 27 September to 5 October.

The NET say that they gave all staff a 20% pay increase in 2020 and that a further 10% increase is "not feasible".

What is the Goose Fair Festival ?

The Fair is scheduled from the 27th September to the 6th October

It's attracted an average of 400,000 people in its last three years

The fair is more than 700 years old and takes its name from the thousands of geese historically driven from the Lincolnshire fens to be sold in Nottingham

An aerial view from the Goose Fair in March 2022 Credit: ITV News Central

The festival organisers usually advise the public to travel by public transport to reduce traffic.

The GMB Union says there has been 90% support for industrial action and they expect more than three hundred workers to join the strike.

This is the second year in a row the union has threatened to walk out during the festival.

In 2023 similar strikes were only called off two days before the fair, when the union were offered a 10% pay rise.

The Goose Fair 1990. The fair has been running in some form for over 700 years. Credit: PA Pictures

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at NET, said:

"If strike action does go ahead, then we simply will not have the capacity to service Goose Fair, which would be extremely sad for the city.”

She added "This strike action could have a real impact on attendee safety too, by putting remarkable pressure on bus services and existing transport routes, leading to overcrowding, backlogs and more."

Colin Whyatt, GMB Regional Organiser, said:

“Tram workers do vital work for our city, keeping families, workers and businesses moving every single day.

“They’re facing huge cost of living pressures and all they’re asking for is a pay packet that covers the bills.

“Tram owners Keolis make eye-watering profits; it’s only right that workers are rewarded for their hard work.

“Tram bosses must urgently come back to the table and find a way forward on this”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..