BBC presenter Jay Blades has been charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, West Mercia Police said.

He has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife Lisa Zbozen, including physical and emotional abuse, court documents show.

The 54-year-old, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged by West Mercia Police with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

The charge relates to his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, who announced on her Instagram page in May that their relationship was over, according to court documents.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.

The presenter, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, will appear at Worcester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 11.

In a statement, West Mercia Police said: “54-year-old Jason Blades of Claverley in Wolverhampton has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

“He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 13th September) and has been bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday 11th October.”

Furniture restorer Blades, who grew up in Hackney, was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022.

He found fame on The Repair Shop, the restoration programme he has presented since 2017, which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...