The Snowdome in Tamworth is to be prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following the death of Louis Watkiss.

The 12-year-old, from Sutton Coldfield, suffered fatal injuries in a collision involving a staff member at the SnowDome in September 2021.

Since his death, Louis' parents have campaigned to make helmets mandatory for children at indoor ski slopes.

In a statement made today, HSE said: "After an initial joint investigation with Staffordshire Police, HSE can now confirm Snowdome Limited has been charged with breaching section 3 of Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The case is listed for a first hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on 9 October 2024."

