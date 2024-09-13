Breaking News

Indoor ski slope in Tamworth to be prosecuted for the death of 12-year-old Louis Watkiss

Louis Watkiss died after being seriously injured at the indoor ski centre in Tamworth last year

The Snowdome in Tamworth is to be prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following the death of Louis Watkiss.

The 12-year-old, from Sutton Coldfield, suffered fatal injuries in a collision involving a staff member at the SnowDome in September 2021.

Since his death, Louis' parents have campaigned to make helmets mandatory for children at indoor ski slopes.

In a statement made today, HSE said: "After an initial joint investigation with Staffordshire Police, HSE can now confirm Snowdome Limited has been charged with breaching section 3 of Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The case is listed for a first hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on 9 October 2024."

