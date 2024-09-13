A six-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire in Leicester has been named locally as Chamiah Brindley.

Flowers, toys and messages have been left outside the house in Bedale Drive, after a fatal fire burnt through the property in the early hours of Tuesday 10 September.

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and released on bail.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, got tearful as she spoke about the “beautiful” and “sweet” little girl.

They said: “She was very sweet, very beautiful. I just think of her and I shed tears. That’s their little baby.

“It’s very sad. For the whole day we were out, all of us. We were all gathered here.

“She was very nice. Just two days before, my husband and I were passing by and she said ‘what is your name please?’ She was so cute.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “We know the child, she is always playing around here.

“A child died here, that’s shocking. She’s a child, only six years old.”

Detective Inspector Michael Chandler said: "This is an extremely tragic incident in which a person has sadly lost their life.

"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to what caused the fire.

"A dedicated team is carrying out inquiries and we are working closely with the fire service to fully establish what has happened and how it has happened.

"Specially trained officers are also continuing to provide full support to the family of the deceased.

"I understand this incident will have caused distress and concern in the community and officers remain in the area to offer support and reassurance.

"They are there for you so please do speak with them. We continue to speak with the family and residents in the area as part of our inquiries.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to police, then please make contact with us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...