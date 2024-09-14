Pedestrian in his 60s dies after being hit by police vehicle near Nuneaton

A pedestrian in his 60s has died after being hit by a police vehicle outside of Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Police Officers were responding to an emergency incident in Nuneaton when their vehicle collided with the man at about 8:45pm on Friday 13 September.

The man suffered a serious head injury and paramedics did attend the scene.

Neither of the officers in the vehicle were injured in the incident on the B4113 Coventry Road, between the junction of Gipsy Lane and the Griff roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have started investigating, as per protocol when there is a death following police activity.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and the force said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this time".

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact Warwickshire Police either online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 359 of September 13.

The IOPC has been approached for comment.

