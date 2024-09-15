Animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has praised Nottingham City Council after it announced it will serve only plant-based food and drink at internal meetings.

The change will come into play at the end of this month and was confirmed at a meeting last Monday 9 September, following a question from a local resident.

In response to the city council's decision decision, Dawn Carr, Peta's vice president of vegan corporate project, said that: "Nottingham City Council is fighting climate change with diet change, and Peta is delighted to see councillors taking action for animals while looking after their own health too.

"Peta applauds the authority for shining a green light on the benefits of eating vegan and hopes others will follow its compassionate lead."

"The decision followed lobbying from the Plant-Based Councils campaign group, which described it as a “logical and necessary step”.

The council's executive member for carbon reduction, leisure and culture, Sam Lux, said at Monday's meeting that she was "really happy" to confirm the move after discussing it with council officers.

She added there would also be a week of promotion of dairy alternatives for staff to try plant-based milk in their drinks from the coffee bar at the council’s Loxley House headquarters.

However, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), which represents agricultural workers across England and Wales, criticised the policy change.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: "What we eat is a personal choice and not something which is imposed. Decisions should be made in an informed way taking into consideration the nutritional, environmental and biodiversity benefits that eating a balanced diet, including meat and dairy, provides.

"We engage regularly with local councils and others about the importance of supporting local supply chains and the vital role farmers play at the heart of our rural communities.

"We have also organised seminars with a range of food service providers including with local authorities to discuss the benefits of meat and dairy to diets."

Nottingham City Council has been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...