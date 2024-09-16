Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw dies aged 63

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw has died aged 63, the club has confirmed.

It comes after it was reported that he was in a serious condition in hospital after falling and sustaining a head injury.

Aston Villa said in a statement it is "deeply shocked and profoundly saddened" to learn of his death.

He is best known for winning the European Cup with Aston Villa in 1982, and the First Division the year before.

In its statement Aston Villa said: "Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goalscoring exploits which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s.

"Individual accolades would also follow for a player who was idolised by many on the terraces.

"He passed away peacefully earlier today surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Gary’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Who is Gary Shaw?

His name is well-known to Villa fans, as it hangs on a banner at Villa Park immortalising the goal that won Aston Villa the Champions League.

Born in the Kingshurst area of Birmingham, Shaw registered 165 games for Aston Villa, scoring 59 goals between 1978 and 1988.

He was voted PFA Young Player of the Year in 1981 after netting 18 goals en route to Villa's League Championship triumph.

Another accolade followed a year later as he was awarded the Bravo Award - given to the best under-23 player in European Competitions.

His Villa career was hindered after a knee injury but he would go on to play for Walsall and Shrewsbury Town.

He also had seven appearances for England Under 21s, but never registered a senior cap for the three lions.

He left Aston Villa on a free transfer in 1988 after 213 games and 79 goals.

He would later play in Denmark, Austria and Hong Kong before working for Villa as a youth team coach.

After retiring from the sport in 1992, Shaw worked as a statistical analyst.

He became a regular visitor to Villa Park in recent years, doing Q&A sessions with guests at the stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know..