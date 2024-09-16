Stoke City has sacked its manager Steven Schumacher just five games into the new Championship season.

The Potters sit 13th in the division, after winning two games and losing three.

Former Crewe boss Alex Morris and former Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will now step in as caretakers.

They will take charge for Stoke's Tuesday night EFL Cup tie against Fleetwood.

The club's Sporting Director and former player Jon Walters said: " After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.

“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly.

"We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals.

“As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Schumacher guided the Potters to a 17th-placed finish in the Championship last season. Credit: PA

Schumacher left Plymouth Argyle in December to take over as Stoke boss.

During his 32-game tenure, he won 13 games, lost 13 and drew six.

The latest of those losses came at the weekend against Oxford United, which proved to be Schumacher's final game in charge.

After winning their opening game against Coventry, Stoke suffered back-to-back defeats to Watford and West Bromwich Albion - both of which are now in the top five in the Championship.

A win against Schumacher's former team Plymouth followed, before Saturday's 1-0 loss against Oxford, who are now seventh.

The club's Chair John Coates said: "We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season.

“I continue to be hugely thankful to the club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support.”

