BBC presenter Jay Blades has had a charge of using his mobile phone while driving dismissed.

The Repair Shop presenter appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, and pleaded not guilty to using his phone while driving in his Land Rover in Staffordshire in April earlier this year.

In a two-minute hearing, Blades, from Claverley, near Wolverhampton, spoke to confirm that his plea to the charge remained not guilty, before prosecutor Zulqarnain Saeed confirmed the Crown was offering no evidence.

He explained the police officer who was supposed to give evidence was “unavailable” and would not continue the case.

Magistrate Neil Ravenscroft told Blades, who stood at the back of the court said: “The matter will be dismissed and you are free to go.”

Blades replied “thank you, sir” before leaving the court room.

He is facing separate proceedings accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against his wife, for which he will appear at Worcester Crown Court next month to enter a plea.

