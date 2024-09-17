A carer has been jailed for stealing more than £125,000 from her patient to pay for a lavish holiday and to help fund her gambling addiction.

Anne Hill, 57, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday 16 September and was given the prison sentence after previously being found guilty of multiple frauds.

She had been making online bank transfers totalling £125,164.96 from her 86-year-old patient Louis Woodward between August 2019 and April 2021, the trial heard.

She also booked a 28-day holiday to Turkey for her and her family costing over £7,000 – although the Covid pandemic meant the trip was cancelled.

She was arrested after Mr Woodward's friends raised suspicions about her, but she denied any wrongdoing and said that all funds she received were with his consent.

She also said she received funds to pay his bills and that he also gifted her £60,000 in September 2021.

But in Mr Woodward's video interview before he died, he said Hill only had permission to use his money for his benefit, such as payment of bills, and that he did not gift her any money, besides money to buy petrol.

The court heard between May 2018 when she was appointed power of attorney and April 2021 when she was arrested, Hill had net gambling losses of £108,251.91 across more than 17,000 individual transactions.

Despite all the evidence, Hill, of Hawkins Close, Harworth, continued to deny any wrongdoing and took the case to trial, where she was found guilty of five counts of fraud and one count of perverting the course of justice on Friday 16 August.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Mark Watson said: “This was a betrayal of the very significant trust placed in you. You deliberately targeted him because of his vulnerabilities.

"You took what you wanted, when you wanted it, stripping him of his life savings and then trying to take even more."

After the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Daniel Weaver, who led the investigation, said: “This was a very sad case in which a vulnerable, elderly man was taken advantage of by someone he trusted.

“It was only in the final months of Mr Woodward’s life that the full extent of Anne Hill’s financial abuse was discovered, after a vigilant friend raised concerns.

“On being referred to Nottinghamshire Police, a swift arrest was made, followed by a detailed investigation which included working with various partners to ensure Mr Woodward was thoroughly safeguarded in his final weeks and an in-depth review of financial data to build a strong case.

“The other victims in this case are the beneficiaries of Mr Woodward’s will – the animal charities and long-standing friends he had chosen to support after his death.

“We will now look to use the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover available funds from Anne Hill, so that his final wishes can be fulfilled as far as possible.

“Lasting Powers of Attorney exist to empower trusted persons to make important decisions in the best interests of another, often when they are at the most vulnerable stages of their lives. It is a powerful role that comes with a lot of responsibility, which most people take incredibly seriously and would never dream of abusing their authority.

“However, I hope this case demonstrates that where abuse does take place, Nottinghamshire Police and our partner agencies will work together to safeguard vulnerable people and ensure that perpetrators are held to account.”

Hill has been jailed for six years.

