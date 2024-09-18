An eight-year-old boy has died after falling from the window of a house in Nottingham.

At 7:15pm this evening Nottinghamshire Police were called to Costock Avenue by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The child was taken to Queens Medical Centre but has not survived his injuries.

Officers remain at the address investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Chief Inspector Jon Scurr says:

"This is a tragic and devastating loss of life and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones.

"I would like to thank those that have already reported information to us, and would urge anyone who hasn’t yet done so, to please make contact as soon as possible.

"We are acutely aware that incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing for all concerned, and are felt by the entire community.

"If you need help, or recognise that someone does, please access support through the NHS website or call 111."

