A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 40-year-old was found dead.

Police were called to a property in Eddleston Drive, Clifton, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday where the man was found dead at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, who is investigating the incident, said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with the victim’s family.

“Investigations are at an early stage and we are calling for any witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward.

“At this stage, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

Police asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 754 of September 17 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...