Birmingham's tallest building is also the world's first octangular building to be made.

ITV News Central has been given exclusive access to see the views from the top of the building on Wednesday 18 September.

Here's everything you need to know about its development:

Where is The Octagon being built?

It is being built near the Council House and above the A38 tunnel.

It's located at 12 Great Charles Street Queensway, Birmingham B3 1ES and overlooks Summer Row.

Who owns The Octagon building?

It is part of the Paradise redevelopment scheme, designed by Howell's Architects, and bought by City Developers Limited.

How tall is The Octagon?

It is a 49-storey, 155 metre (509 feet) building which is above the BT tower.

What are the facts about The Octagon?

The building has 370 homes as part of a build-to-rent scheme. It has 1 bed, 2 bed and 3 bed apartments.

How much did it cost to make?

It cost over £110 million over two years to build The Octagon.

The construction started in 2022 and is expected to finish by 2025.

There will be a topping out ceremony tomorrow when construction reaches its highest point.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...