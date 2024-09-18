The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to Aston Villa legend Gary shaw after he died at the age of 63.

William, who is a Villa fan, posted on X ahead of the club's Champions League tie against Boca Young Boys on Tuesday, saying his thoughts were with Shaw's Friends and family after his death on Monday.

He said: "The last time [Aston Villa] won in the top European competition, it was the month before I was born.

"Let's hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!

My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw's friends and family following his passing yesterday."

Gary Shaw helped Villa win the 1982 European Cup, and scored 79 goals in 213 games for the club.

Aston Villa announced his death on Monday morning, releasing a statement on behalf of his family.

Among those paying tribute to Shaw was his former Villa team mate Andy Blair.

"We've lost him way too soon."

Blair said: "I'm devastated. The club described him as the golden boy of the golden era - I would go beyond that.

"It's such a sad, sad loss. His career was ended cruelly by injury and now we've lost him way too soon.

It's a massive, massive loss to his family, his team mates and the supporters. He was fantastic for Aston Villa.

"We'd known each other for 45 years, I'd played against him, played with him, shared rooms with him... he could be a nightmare at times but I will remember Gary for the contribution he made to the football club more than anything else.

"He was a marvellous footballer, a maverick."

