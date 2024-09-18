Stoke City have appointed Norwich City coach Narcis Pelach as their new head coach.

The 36-year-old Catalan, whose career to date has taken in spells with UE Figueres, CF Peralada, Girona, Huddersfield Town, joins the Potters on a three-year contract.

The announcement comes just a day after the Potters sacked Steven Schumacher five games into new season.

Sporting Director Jon Walters said: “Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcís is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around.

“He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the Club. “Having been a Head Coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcís was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.

“We are delighted that – after talking to John (Coates) and myself – Narcís was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Narcís will enjoy a successful career as a Head Coach and are excited to give him the opportunity to make that a reality at Stoke City.”

