Woman arrested for murder after man found with fatal injuries in Coventry

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with serious injuries in Coventry.

The man was found just before 4am on Tuesday 17 September in Edmund Road in Coventry and later died from his injuries.

Police believe the 35-year-old woman they arrested knew the man.

She remains in police custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “We have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal injuries at an address in Coventry this morning (September 17).

"We were called to Edmund Road just before 4am and discovered a man seriously injured.“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was confirmed dead a short time later.

"A 35-year-old woman, understood to be known to the man, has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning.“A scene is currently in place while detectives from our homicide unit carry out enquiries in and around the area.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 and quoting log 357 of September 17.”