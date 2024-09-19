Nottingham attacks: Prime Minister promises a judge-led inquiry

Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to follow through on his commitment to hold a 'judge-led' inquiry into the Nottingham attacks.

Speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie on if he would commit to a judge-led inquiry into the attacks, Sir Keir Starmer said:

"It will be judge led. I’ve been really clear. I’ve met the family, they talked me through what they’ve been through which is almost impossible to imagine.

"And I saw them face to face and I gave them that commitment to a judge led inquiry.

"I’m very happy to affirm it again today. That’s come from listening to them in terms of the awful ordeal they have been through.

"Not just the awful incident itself but then the follow on through the criminal justice system."

Valdo Calocane was handed a hospital order Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

School caretaker Ian Coates, who was 65, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar who were both 19 were all killed by Valdo Calocane on the 13th June in Nottingham 2023.

In a Panorama investigation it was revealed a psychiatrist warned Calocane could “end up killing someone” three years before the attacks.

It came out after the final part of a special Care Quality Commission (CQC) review into the care of Calocane by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) found risk assessments “minimised or omitted” key details of the serious risk he posed to others.

James Coates (left), Emma Webber (middle), Dr Sanjoy Kumar (right) Credit: PA

Barnaby Webber's mother Emma, speaking to ITV Central on the 18th September, said the families have met with the Prime Minister, Health Secretary, Victims Minister and the Home Secretary and was told that a judge-led inquiry was being discussed within government.

Ian Coates's son, James said this was what the families wanted to hear and it's something "positive" to hold onto in their search for answers.

He said he is hoping it'll be a real turning point in their search for justice.

Statutory vs non-statutory: What's the difference?

A judge-led statutory inquiry, unlike a non-statutory inquiry, has legal authority.

Statutory inquiries have the power to make people give evidence and to appear as witnesses.

If you fail to produce asked for evidence or appear before a statutory inquiry, without a reasonable excuse, you will be guilty of a crime.

The public also, with occasional restrictions, can access information from the inquiry.

Non-statutory inquiries are entirely voluntary and the Chair cannot make anyone give evidence if they don't want to.

Non-statutory inquiries can be public or private.

