Warning: This article contains an image which some viewers may find distressing

The RSPCA is investigating after two dogs were found dead in a park in Sandwell.

A walker found their emaciated bodies hidden in a bush at Bearmore Playing Field in Cradley Heath.

It was then reported to the RSPCA.

"These dogs had been neglected and poorly kept for some time"

Inspector Laura Brewerton said: "It was a shocking and pitiful sight to see their bodies and raises concerns that these dogs had been neglected and poorly kept for some time before their death.

“We think it’s likely they died within days of each other before being hidden in the bushes because one dog’s body was more decomposed than the other.”

The dogs, who were both female bullbreeds, were not microchipped, which means that the charity doesn't know where they came from or what had happened to them.

It comes after the RSPCA released figures last month, highlighting a concerning rise in cruelty to dogs. They showed an increase in the West Midlands in 2023.

Last year, the RSPCA received 2,969 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county, compared to 2,658 in 2022.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of 8% in just one year.

One of the dogs found by the walker Credit: RSPCA

T he charity is asking the public for help as they investigate the deaths of the dogs.

Laura added: “Every act of kindness makes a difference and this includes the public calling us with information to help our investigation.

"If anyone recognises these dogs or saw anything suspicious in the area then we’d urge them to get in touch.”

