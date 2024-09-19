Zoo teams say they have "paused" efforts to recapture a capybara which escaped from her home in Shropshire zoo, so the animal does not become stressed.

Cinnamon, who is a year old, escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford on Saturday.

She was found living in a field next to the zoo by a search team on Tuesday night, but has not yet been recaptured.

"Not at risk to predators”

In a Facebook update, the zoo said Cinnamon is “comfortable, content, not short on food and not at risk to predators”.

They say efforts to return her to her enclosure are being paused to keep her calm and healthy.

Keepers were working through the night on Wednesday to try to catch her, but said the area where she is currently living is “extremely dense” with “almost impenetrable” undergrowth, that Cinnamon can move through easily - but they can't.

Cinnamon was spotted by a thermal drone within five metres of the place she was seen on Tuesday night.

Keepers found fresh tracks and capybara poo, suggesting she is “extremely comfortable and happy in that area”.

The post went on to say: “Due to this we’ve taken the decision to pause recapture efforts for the time being and will resume on Friday night.

"We have been in lengthy discussions with wildlife capture professionals and all of us are concerned that continued disturbance of where Cinnamon is living could cause her to relocate to an area that could be dangerous.

“We are also bordered by the MoD and there are concerns that if she moves into that area we may not be able to retrieve her.

“At present she is comfortable, content, not short on food and not at risk to predators so it’s better that we take our time and recapture Cinnamon with the least amount of stress possible.

“We have placed multiple live traps in that area and will be checking these multiple times a day, but won’t be conducting any further mass searches until Friday night unless the situation changes.”

“Touched and overwhelmed”

The zoo said they were “touched and overwhelmed” that Cinnamon’s plight had gone viral, getting support from all over the world.

They added: “We know that everyone wants a quick resolution to this but we are sure you can all agree that it’s more important that we recapture Cinnamon with as little stress as possible and ensure she stays happy and healthy.”

Cinnamon weighs 30 kilos and capybaras can hold their breath for up to five minutes and run up to 20mph, so she could be difficult to catch.

Will Dorrell, the zoo’s owner says she's no threat to the public but she might get scared and move further away if she is approached.

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel.

The zoo said it has reported the escape to the council in line with the conditions of its licence.