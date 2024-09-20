Bernie McDonagh and Bernie McDonagh jailed for burglary

Two men named Bernie McDonagh have been jailed for burglary and attempt burglary following a number of thefts across the country.

Bernie McDonagh, 35 , from Coventry was sentenced to two years in prison as well as a requirement to pay a victim’s surcharge of £187.

Bernie McDonagh, 56, from Romford was sentenced to four years, nine months, and two weeks in prison. He is also disqualified from holding a driving license for 270 days.

Both men were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 17 September.

On 1 August, both McDonaghs attempted to break into a property on Birchwood Road in Binley Woods, Coventry, but only succeeded in damaging the lock and door frame.

On 6 August, the McDonaghs broke into a property on Coventry Road in Bulkington through the rear door.

A 55-inch television, six watches, and a necklace were taken from the property, total value of around £3,100.

On 10 August on Main Street in Willey, the McDonaghs were witnessed breaking into a property and spending five minutes inside before leaving in a black Lexus.

DI Alan Hands of the Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team said “The McDonaghs were of the opinion that they could go from house to house across the country and take what they liked, when they liked, without any repercussions.

“They used the same car each time and were caught on CCTV repeatedly, indicating that they took very little care in trying to remain unseen.

“It has been a pleasure for us to bring this little piece of reality to them through this prison sentence, and to give the victims of these burglaries the reassurance that they have been suitably punished for their crimes.”