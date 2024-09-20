F ormer Nottingham Forest and Derby manager, Brian Clough remains "the best manager England never had" to many football supporters, 20 years after his death.

Who was Brian Clough?

He was a football player and manager for clubs such as the Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

He was known for his successes as a manager, being one of four to win the English league with two different clubs.

Why was he so successful?

Clough had achieved two European Cups, two league titles, four League Cups, one European Super Cup and one second tier title in his time as a manager.

He took Derby up to the old First Division in his first full season in charge and in 1971-72 the Rams won the league title for the first time in their history.

It took Clough slightly longer to turn Forest’s fortunes around than it had at Derby, but the end result was far greater.

Promotion was gained in 1976-77, and a year later, they were champions of England and League Cup winners.

When did he start playing football?

He joined Middlesbrough as a 17-year-old in 1952 but it took him three years to break into his first team.

Once he did, he became their top scorer for three seasons in a row.

Finishing his Ayresome Park career with 204 goals from 213 games, Clough made the short journey north to join Sunderland where his career was cut short after colliding with a goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, he ended his playing days having scored 251 goals in 274 matches, and with two England caps.

