Video from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Cinnamon, the runaway Capybara that has captured the nation, has been found and brought home.

The one-year-old rodent escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday.

She was found during an overnight search of the area around the zoo using a drone and infrared camera.

The Zoo's owner said she was “living her best life”, but they will try to get her home this evening.

She was twice spotted this week after an extensive search of the area with drones and thermal cameras.

Cinnamon's family awaiting her return to Hoo Zoo in Telford Credit: ITV News Central

Zookeepers at the site have now confirmed she's back with her capybara brother and parents back at the zoo.

Speaking in a video update, they said they tracked her down to a pond on their conservation area.

The also said it took them an hour to get her from the pond safely into the cage.

Cinnamon weighs 30 kilos and capybaras can hold their breath for up to five minutes and run up to 20mph, so she could be difficult to catch, Mr Dorrell said.

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel.

The zoo said it has reported the escape to the council in line with the conditions of its zoo licence.

